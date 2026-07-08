Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signals Ahead Of July 9 Launch?

Laser Power & Infra is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 740 crore from the primary market. The Kolkata-based company is a manufacturer of electrical solutions for the power transmission and distribution sector.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a premium of over 7% for the issue.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Laser Power & Infra IPO stood at Rs 15 on July 8. It indicates a listing price of Rs 229 apiece at a premium of 7.01% on the upper limit of the price band.

The GMP for the mainboard IPO has declined from Rs 28 which was recorded on July 6.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Laser Power & Infra IPO: All You Need To Know

The Laser Power & Infra IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 742 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.53 crore shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 203 and Rs 214 per share.

Retail investors looking to subscribe to the IPO must apply for a single lot size of 70 shares, translating into an investment of Rs 14,980. Small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) are required to bid for at least 14 lots, requiring an outlay of Rs 2,09,720, while Big NIIs must apply for a minimum of 67 lots, taking the investment to Rs 10,03,660.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the issue and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Its subscription window will be open from July 9 to July 13, with the allotment expected to be finalised on July 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 15 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 16.

Laser Power & Infra IPO: Management Interview

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

About Laser Power & Infra

Laser Power & Infra Ltd. is a manufacturer of power cables, conductors, and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution sector. The company also operates an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) division focused on rural electrification and power infrastructure development.

Financials

The company reported a 41.99% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 151.59 crore in FY26 from Rs 106.75 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.48% YoY to Rs 2,326.10 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,570.40 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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