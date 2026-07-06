Rentomojo Gets SEBI Go-Ahead for IPO, Plans Rs 150 Crore Fresh Issue

Rentomojo Ltd. has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) go-ahead for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), clearing the way for the online furniture and home appliances rental platform to launch its share sale in the coming months.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator on April 1. The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs. 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.84 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

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According to the draft papers, Rentomojo plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain borrowings, fund lease rentals and licence fees for warehouses and experience stores, and meet general corporate purposes.

Founded by promoter Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer online rental and subscription platform for furniture and home appliances.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Rentomojo had 227,511 live subscribers across 22 Indian cities, supported by 21 warehouses spanning about 4.44 lakh square feet and a network of 67 experience stores. The platform offered more than 7.28 lakh live furniture and appliance products on subscription.

For fiscal 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 265.96 crore and a restated profit after tax of Rs. 43.11 crore.

Rentomojo counts Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Edelweiss Discovery Fund and Bain Capital among its investors.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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