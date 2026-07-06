UAE Travel Rush Returns As War Jitters Fade, Sharjah Airport To Handle 3 Million Summer Visitors

With almost 19,000 anticipated flight operations this season, Sharjah Airport is preparing to welcome about 3 million people as the UAE's busiest summer travel plans begin.

According to the airport authorities, a thorough operating strategy has been put in place to guarantee a seamless passenger flow throughout this time while upholding the strictest safety and security regulations, Khaleej Times reported.

The airport will be fully prepared to handle the expected rise in passenger volumes effectively, with greater coordination between all of its operational teams and support services. Monitoring performance is another way to keep operations running smoothly, the report added.

ALSO READ: UAE Tweaks Visa-On-Arrival For Indians: Check Who's Eligible For Visa-Free Entry

To avoid the crowds and check-in lines, the airport has encouraged its visitors to arrive at least three hours prior to the planned departure. Additionally, they are reminded to check the validity of all necessary travel documents and to go over baggage laws before departing.

Additionally, Sharjah airport offers a Home Check-In service that enables travellers to finish the trip process from the comfort of their own homes.

The airline stated, "Sharjah Airport continues to improve its operational readiness and develop its services to keep pace with the continued growth in travel demand, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient travel experience while supporting the sustainable growth of the aviation sector in the Emirate of Sharjah."

As aircraft operations return to almost normal capacity after the regional battle, other airports across the nation are preparing for the flood of passengers during the peak summer travel season, which spans from late June to August.

ALSO READ: French Fashion Face-Off: Dior Edges Out Chanel To Dress Taylor Swift For 'Wedding Of The Decade'

With 225,000 passengers, July 12 is predicted to be the busiest day of the season at Dubai International Airport. The airport anticipates that almost 3 million travellers will transit through its terminals in the first half of July.

In contrast, Zayed International Airport has experienced a daily record increase, with 93,000 passengers using the airport between June 26 and June 30.

The resumption in tourism comes after a period of slump, as the war between the US and Iran had almost stopped the inflow of tourists into the UAE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.