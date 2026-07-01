UAE Tweaks Visa-On-Arrival For Indians: Check Who's Eligible For Visa-Free Entry

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is about to change its visa-on-arrival (VOA) policy for Indian passport holders. Indian nationals who rely exclusively on a UK residence visa to obtain a conditional VOA will no longer be eligible once the revised rules take effect, according to updated guidelines released by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), reported Business Standard.

The UAE authorities have not yet specified the date of implementation, despite the announcement of the reforms.

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The conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival facility will still be available to Indian passport holders possessing any of the following travel documents under the updated guidelines:

A valid visa for travel to the US

A Green Card from the United States

A valid visa for travel to the EU

A valid residency visa for the EU

The 14-day visa-on-arrival period may be extended by an additional 14 days in accordance with the current structure. The elimination of visa-on-arrival eligibility for Indian nationals with merely a UK residency visa is one of the major changes announced by the ICP.

A portion of Indian tourists, business travellers, and frequent visitors who previously relied on their UK residence status to gain admission into the UAE without obtaining a visa in advance are anticipated to be impacted by the change.

Travellers may now need to apply for a standard UAE tourist visa before to travel if they do not already have a valid US or EU visa, as reported by ABP Live.

A new 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival for qualified Indian nationals is being considered by the UAE in addition to the updated eligibility requirements.

The new facility is anticipated to adhere to eligibility standards that are comparable to those now in place for the 14-day visa-on-arrival program, according to the immigration update.

However, the suggested scheme's implementation date has not been disclosed by the authorities.

With cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi drawing millions of tourists annually, the United Arab Emirates continues to be one of the most sought-after international travel destinations for Indian tourists, professionals, and business travellers.

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Indians who are no longer eligible for a VOA may have to do two things:

Before travelling, apply for a tourist visa to the UAE.

Get a visa via authorised channels or airlines, or find out if they qualify for a different type of visa.

Travellers should confirm the most recent entrance criteria before booking flights, according to immigration experts, since airlines may require proof of eligibility for a visa before allowing boarding.

As part of its larger strategy for controlling international travel, entry processes, and security requirements, the UAE regularly examines and adjusts its visa system, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

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