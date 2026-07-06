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Novak Djokovic Makes Wimbledon History, Passes Roger Federer With Record 106th Win — Check List

The Serbian overtook Roger Federer's tally of 105 Wimbledon match wins after beating Roman Safiullin to become the most successful men's singles player in the tournament's history.

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Novak Djokovic Makes Wimbledon History, Passes Roger Federer With Record 106th Win — Check List
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his eighth Wimbledon men's singles title.
Photo Source: Novak Djokovic/X

Novak Djokovic added another milestone to his glorified career on Sunday, becoming the most successful men's singles player in Wimbledon history after defeating Russia's Roman Safiullin in the fourth round.

The Serbian's 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory was his 106th match win at the All England Club, taking him past Swiss legend Roger Federer's long-standing record of 105.

The record is the latest in a career that has redefined men's tennis. At 39, Djokovic has now reached his 17th Wimbledon quarterfinal, extending another tournament record, while also making his 66th Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

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He has progressed to the last eight at Wimbledon for the ninth consecutive year, underlining his remarkable consistency on grass,

Djokovic's Wimbledon numbers place him in elite company, as he has a 106-13 (win-loss) record at the Championships, giving him a winning percentage of nearly 89%. Federer, who retired in 2022, finished with 105 wins and 14 defeats, while Jimmy Connors is third on the all-time list with 84 victories.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is now chasing more history - if Djokovic wins this year's title, it would see him equal Federer's record of eight men's singles Wimbledon crowns, while also securing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title, extending his own men's record.

Despite the landmark achievement, Djokovic already confessed that it was far from his cleanest performance. He dropped the third set against Safiullin and had to save set points in the opener before finding his rhythm.

Reflecting on the match, the Serbian described his approach as "survive to thrive," acknowledging the challenge posed by the Russian qualifier.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Match Wins

RankPlayerWinsLossesWin %
1Novak Djokovic1061389.1%
2Roger Federer1051488.2%
3Jimmy Connors841882.4%
4Boris Becker711285.5%
5Pete Sampras63790%

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