Mumbai Rain Alert: Schools In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar To Stay Closed; No Holiday Declared By BMC Yet

Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, prompting authorities in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar to shut schools and colleges on Tuesday, July 7. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not announced a holiday for schools in Mumbai city so far.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all civic body-run schools, according to an official statement.

The District Information Office, Palghar, in a post on X, said, "All schools and colleges of all mediums in Palghar district are declared holiday on Tuesday, dated 07.07.2026."



Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said in a post on X that a holiday has been declared for all schools within its municipal limits on July 7, citing forecasts of heavy rainfall issued by regional weather authorities.

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The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges across all mediums and managements on Tuesday, citing heavy rainfall and student safety.

The civic body said the decision was taken in line with directions issued by the Thane District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. It directed educational institutions to immediately implement the order and inform students, parents and teachers.

The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations said 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across the state amid heavy rainfall. It added that 670 mm of rain has been recorded in Lonavala.

The heavy rain has also led to changes in the Class 11 centralised online admission process. The state government said the deadline for students to confirm admissions under the special Round 1 has been extended until 6 p.m. on July 8, 2026.

The revised schedule for the next admission round will be announced at 6 p.m. on July 8, while details of vacant seats will be published on July 10, the Directorate said.

ALSO READ: Rain Alert: Holiday Declared In School, Colleges In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai On Tuesday?

Meanwhile, Mumbai has received up to 380 mm of rainfall over the past 48 hours, marking a record spell for the city, according to NDTV.

The weather also affected flight operations. Five incoming flights to Mumbai airport were diverted by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, including two IndiGo services rerouted to Hyderabad and one Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to adverse weather.

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