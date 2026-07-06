Mumbai Rains: Supriya Sule Demands WFH For IT Sector Amid Traffic Woes; Writes To Maharashtra Govt

NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has called on the Maharashtra government to allow work-from-home arrangements for IT employees as relentless monsoon rains continue to disrupt normal life and commuting across the state, reported Moneycontroll.

In her letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule urged the state government to allow employees to work from home wherever operationally feasible, with a particular focus on those employed at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi and other areas severely affected by the heavy rainfall.

The appeal comes as heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging, traffic congestion and commuting difficulties in Mumbai, Pune and several other parts of Maharashtra.

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Sule said thousands of commuters are spending hours stranded on roads, causing widespread inconvenience.

She also urged residents to exercise caution during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

People living near rivers and other vulnerable areas should remain alert, strictly follow directions issued by local authorities and avoid unnecessary travel, she said.

Sule's intervention followed a representation from the Forum for IT Employees, which sought work-from-home permission for at least two days.

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The group argued that flooded roads and waterlogged underpasses have made commuting unsafe, while most IT operations can continue remotely without affecting productivity.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation also urged district authorities to consider work-from-home arrangements for IT professionals during natural disasters to reduce pressure on roads and ensure public safety.

The demand comes as Pune remained on high alert after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall.

Educational institutions remained closed on Monday, while several private companies announced half-day operations in view of the adverse weather conditions.

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