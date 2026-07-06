Flights Impacted: IndiGo, Akasa Air Issue Advisory As Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

Unfavourable weather affected flight operations in Mumbai, as monsoon wreaked havoc in the city. Between 12:00 am and 11:30 am, a total of 17 flights were reportedly cancelled, while 217 flights, including both arrivals and departures, were delayed, leading to substantial disruption for passengers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to continuous disruptions from monsoon downpours in Mumbai, as reported by NDTV. Over the weekend, some areas of the city recorded between 200 and more than 300 mm of rain in 24 hours.

According to a travel advisory by Indigo Airlines, flights to and from Mumbai and Pune are affected by the heavy rains.

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"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport. Thank you for your patience and for standing by us during this time," Indigo posted in its advisory.

Similarly, Akasa Airlines in an update on its X handle said, some flights throughout our network may be delayed as a result of the heavy rains in Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

"We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you. Please check the flight status before commencing your travel to the airport," Akasa posted in its update.

Meanwhile, according to an official at Mumbai airport, flight operations continue smoothly as no weather-related cancellations have occurred today.

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The official added that only one diversion was reported, which consisted of an Indigo flight 6E-594, Raipur - Mumbai, which was diverted to Hyderabad.

However, ANI, while quoting an airport official, said that 17 flights were cancelled, and 217 flights were delayed till 1130 hours today at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to heavy rains.

Following a string of rain-related disasters that killed at least nine people, including six in a building collapse, heavy monsoon rains have increased scrutiny on Mumbai's civic infrastructure. Citing deaths from electrocution, manholes, and falling trees, the opposition has questioned the BMC's readiness and accused the Maharashtra government of doing little to stop dangerous buildings, as reported by NDTV.

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