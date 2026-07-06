Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: Peddi, Balti And More To Watch This Week

From inspiring sports dramas and quirky dark comedies to high-octane action thrillers and compelling documentaries, this week's South Indian OTT slate has plenty to keep viewers entertained.

Streaming across Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV and JioHotstar, these latest releases span multiple genres and languages, offering something for every kind of binge-watcher. Here's .

Peddi (Netflix)

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu sports action drama follows a talented young cricketer whose life changes after unexpected circumstances force him to give up the sport. He later turns to wrestling and leads his village in a fight for justice, honour and long-awaited development. Blending sports, action, romance and emotion, Peddi is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the week.

Streaming from July 9

Parimala and Co. (ZEE5)

Directed by Pandiraj, this Tamil dark comedy stars Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar. The story revolves around a middle-class family whose lives are thrown into chaos after a local gangster is found dead under mysterious circumstances. As suspicion falls on every member of the household, hidden secrets, misunderstandings and a police investigation lead to a series of hilarious yet suspenseful twists.

Streaming from July 10

Balti (SonyLIV)

Directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, Balti features Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Preethi Asrani in lead roles. Set along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the sports action drama follows a talented kabaddi player whose peaceful life takes a dangerous turn after he becomes entangled in a criminal network. Packed with action, emotional family moments and sports drama, the film explores friendship, sacrifice and survival under difficult circumstances.

Streaming from: July 10

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Land of Football (JioHotstar)

Directed by Hasif Hakeem, Land of Football is a Malayalam documentary series that celebrates Kerala's lifelong love for football. From children playing on village grounds and local tournaments to passionate fan clubs supporting international teams, the series captures how football has become an integral part of the state's identity. It also explores the stories, traditions and emotions that have kept the sport alive across generations.

Streaming from July 10

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