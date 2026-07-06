'Thought I Was Smarter Than Market': Rs 57 Lakh Bet On TCS, Infosys Shares Ends In Massive Loss

An investor has claimed he lost nearly Rs 57 lakh after betting heavily on shares of TCS and Infosys, saying repeated averaging down and ignoring stop-loss rules wiped out nearly a third of his portfolio.

In a post on X, user @SystemTraderIN said his portfolio value fell from Rs 1.72 crore to Rs 1.15 crore over the past few months.

"₹57 LAKHS GONE. My life savings destroyed in TCS & Infosys. From ₹1.72 CRORE → ₹1.15 CRORE in months.-33% bloodbath. I kept averaging down like an idiot. Ignored every stop-loss. Thought I was smarter than the market. Now I'm just crying, can't sleep, can't eat. Completely broken."

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"This is what overconfidence does to you. Sell everything and accept this nightmare? Or keep holding the bags? Be brutally honest… I don't know what to do anymore.," he wrote.

The investor added that the losses have left him emotionally distressed and unsure whether to exit the positions or continue holding them.

₹57 LAKHS GONE. My life savings destroyed in TCS & Infosys 😭💔

From ₹1.72 CRORE → ₹1.15 CRORE in months.

-33% bloodbath.

I kept averaging down like an idiot. Ignored every stop-loss. Thought I was smarter than the market.

Now I'm just crying, can't sleep, can't eat.… pic.twitter.com/dWzp98MrNx — SYSTEM TRADER (@SystemTraderIN) July 5, 2026

He also said the decline has affected his algorithmic trading business because the falling value of his pledged holdings has created margin pressures.

Calling the investments a personal "contra" bet aimed at making quick gains, the investor clarified that the trades were not part of his algorithmic strategies.

"This TCS & Infosys disaster was a manual contra bet I took personally for quick money... I ignored my own stop-loss rules... This was pure human overconfidence and greed," he said.

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The post drew mixed reactions from other X users. Some advised him to avoid panic-selling and hold the stocks for the long term, while others suggested booking losses only if he urgently needed liquidity.

One user said investors should log off and avoid tracking prices daily, while another argued Indian IT companies are facing near-term pressure amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence but could recover over time. A third suggested holding the stocks for one to two years, unless financial circumstances require an immediate exit.

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