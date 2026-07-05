Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Tie The Knot At Mumbai Home, First Wedding Photo Revealed

Actor Aamir Khan and longtime partner Gauri Spratt are officially married. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai, surrounded by close family members and loved ones.

The wedding ceremony was a kept low-key occassion, reflecting the couple's preference for a personal celebration rather than a grand public event. Their children were also present to mark the special occasion with the family.

Shortly after the wedding was confirmed, the actor's team released the first official photograph of the newlyweds on social media. The image quickly gained attention from fans and well-wishers, with many congratulating the couple on their marriage.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt Today At Bandra Residence: Here's All You Need To Know

The first official wedding photograph offers a glimpse into the couple's joyous celebration. Accompanying the image, the actor's team described the occasion "as a celebration of love, happiness and togetherness, highlighting the warmth and memorable moments shared with family and close friends.with the wedding now complete, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have officially started their married life, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and members of the film industry."

A Love Story Years in the Making

Aamir Khan has known Gauri Spratt for over 25 years. They were close friends for many years and have been in a relationship since the last two years. In a recent media interaction, the actor stated he was dating Gauri, and after a couple of months, they decided to take the final step and have a small wedding.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Wedding With Gauri Spratt: Guest List To Venue — Five Key Details

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