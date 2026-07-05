Aamir Khan's Wedding With Gauri Spratt: Guest List To Venue — Five Key Details

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are reportedly tying the knot on July 5 in a private ceremony. Unlike a lavish celebrity wedding, the couple is expected to keep the celebrations simple, with only close family members and a limited number of guests in attendance.

An Intimate Guest List

According to reports, the wedding will host around 100 to 150 guests. The invitees are expected to include close friends, immediate family members and a few people from the film industry. Reports also suggest that Aamir and Gauri are personally overseeing the guest list to ensure the ceremony remains private.

Wedding Under the Special Marriage Act

The couple will have their marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act. Following the registration, a small lunch reception is to be held for guests. The menu is expected to feature a mix of Aamir Khan's and Gauri Spratt's favourite dishes. Their children and extended family members are also expected to attend the celebrations.

Who Is Expected To Attend?

Among the names reportedly invited is filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, a long-time friend of Aamir Khan. Director Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed Andaz Apna Apna, and filmmaker Kiran Rao are also expected to be part of the celebrations.

Aamir reconfirmed his wedding date, which is scheduled for 5th July. He also said that it will be a small family gathering. In his words, the couple wished to keep the occasion very private, and meaningful rather than turning it into a grand public celebration.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru. According to NDTV sources, she studied at Blue Mountain School before going to do a course in FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts London in 2004. She is also claiming to be the daughter of Rita Spratt and works in Mumbai.

This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Although both marriages ended in separation, Aamir has maintained cordial relationships with both and has often spoken about the important role they continue to play in his life.

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