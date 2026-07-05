Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt Today At Bandra Residence: Here's All You Need To Know

Aamir Khan began a new chapter in his personal life as he married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate marriage ceremony at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. Unlike the usual grand Bollywood wedding, Aamir and Gauri will be having a small ceremony with members of their close family members and some friends.

Around 150 guests are expected to be part of the celebrations, with several relatives reportedly travelling from overseas to attend the special occasion. Aamir's children—Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan—are also expected to join the festivities. Gauri Spratt's six-year-old son from her previous marriage is also likely to be present during the ceremony.

Earlier this year, the actor “publicly announced” Gauri Spratt as his partner in front of the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Although the two have known each other for nearly 25 years, their relationship reportedly turned romantic around two years ago.

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This marks Amir Khan's third marriage. His first wife was Reena Dutta, with whom he had two children, Junaid and Ira. After separation from her in 2002, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy and continue to co-parent him following their separation in 2021.

Gauri Spratt was born in Bengaluru and has a background in fashion and beauty. She attended Blue Mountain School and completed an FDA Styling & Photography course at the University of the Arts, London in 2004. At present, she runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Since the wedding is to be a small private affair, the wedding celebrations will be centred towards close family, some personal traditions, and a private celebration away from the spotlight.

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