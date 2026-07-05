Satluj Audience Review: Diljit Dosanjh's Hard-Hitting Performance Wins Praise

Honey Trehan's Satluj, previously titled Punjab ‘95, has now hit audiences via its OTT release. Since the film's release, viewers have been spreading positive reviews, and many have called Satluj one of Diljit Dosanjh's most memorable roles ever. The emotional drama has set fire to debates over its impactful story and sensitive handling of a challenging chapter in Punjab's history.
Audiences Praise Diljit Dosanjh's Performance
Diljit Dosanjh's convincing performance as the human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra, who is the central character of the film, has been the major talking point among viewers. Audiences have appreciated the actor's restrained yet emotional performance, with many saying he convincingly captures the courage, determination and vulnerability of the character.
Many reviewers have also praised the supporting cast for contributing to the story's richness without distracting from the focus.
A Story That Keeps Viewers Engaged
The film follows Jaswant Singh Khalra as he uncovers disturbing truths while investigating the disappearance of ordinary citizens during Punjab's turbulent period in the mid-1990s. Rather than relying on commercial elements, the story focuses on suspense, emotional conflict and the personal cost of seeking justice.
Many audience members have described the narrative as gripping, saying the tension builds steadily while keeping the focus on the human impact of the events.
Viewers have noted that Satluj does not sensationalise its subject. Instead, it presents an emotional and thought-provoking account that leaves a lasting impression. The film's serious tone, realistic treatment and haunting visuals have been widely appreciated by those who watched it on OTT.
A few people also mentioned that they liked the opening sequence, as it gets you in the mood for the emotionally destructive experience.
Audience Verdict
Overall, early audience reactions have been largely positive. Many viewers believe Satluj is an important film that combines strong performances with meaningful storytelling. While its subject matter is intense and emotionally demanding, audiences say it is a compelling watch for those interested in powerful, fact-inspired dramas and socially relevant cinema.
Here Are Some X Reactions to Satluj
Bollywood came up with another banger called ‘Satluj' Panjab'95 movie based on human right activist of Punjab Jaswant Singh Khalra who fought against illegal encounters by Punjab police. @diljitdosanjh just nailed it.— Harsh Tegta (@iamharshtegta) July 4, 2026
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Satluj #DiljitDosanjh #JaswantSinghKhalra
#Satluj a movie based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, who took on police for thousands of extrajudicial killing in the terror torn Punjab of the 90's, and was eventually killed by Police now streaming on @ZEE5India directed by @HoneyTrehan the film… pic.twitter.com/AnjmBsOs7a— SOURYA S.DASH (@souryadash) July 4, 2026
#Satluj a movie based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, who took on police for thousands of extrajudicial killing in the terror torn Punjab of the 90's, and was eventually killed by Police now streaming on @ZEE5India directed by @HoneyTrehan the film… pic.twitter.com/AnjmBsOs7a— SOURYA S.DASH (@souryadash) July 4, 2026
#DiljitDosanjh in this Shakespearean scene in Satluj / #Panjab95 will absolutely break you ????— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 4, 2026
WHAT A PERFORMANCE! WHAT A FILM!
Take a bow Director Honey Trehan ???? pic.twitter.com/rL4bbxRmhX
After years of delays, censorship battles, and title changes, #Punjab95 is finally out as #Satluj. It's a hard-hitting portrayal of the extrajudicial killings during the Punjab insurgency, with extraordinary performances that leave us emotionally drained.— Kailas Binu (@iamKailaas) July 4, 2026
MUST WATCH ???? pic.twitter.com/qsjaNNmPyM
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.