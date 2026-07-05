Satluj Audience Review: Diljit Dosanjh's Hard-Hitting Performance Wins Praise

Honey Trehan's Satluj, previously titled Punjab ‘95, has now hit audiences via its OTT release. Since the film's release, viewers have been spreading positive reviews, and many have called Satluj one of Diljit Dosanjh's most memorable roles ever. The emotional drama has set fire to debates over its impactful story and sensitive handling of a challenging chapter in Punjab's history.

Audiences Praise Diljit Dosanjh's Performance

Diljit Dosanjh's convincing performance as the human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra, who is the central character of the film, has been the major talking point among viewers. Audiences have appreciated the actor's restrained yet emotional performance, with many saying he convincingly captures the courage, determination and vulnerability of the character.

Many reviewers have also praised the supporting cast for contributing to the story's richness without distracting from the focus.

A Story That Keeps Viewers Engaged

The film follows Jaswant Singh Khalra as he uncovers disturbing truths while investigating the disappearance of ordinary citizens during Punjab's turbulent period in the mid-1990s. Rather than relying on commercial elements, the story focuses on suspense, emotional conflict and the personal cost of seeking justice.

Many audience members have described the narrative as gripping, saying the tension builds steadily while keeping the focus on the human impact of the events.

Viewers have noted that Satluj does not sensationalise its subject. Instead, it presents an emotional and thought-provoking account that leaves a lasting impression. The film's serious tone, realistic treatment and haunting visuals have been widely appreciated by those who watched it on OTT.

A few people also mentioned that they liked the opening sequence, as it gets you in the mood for the emotionally destructive experience.

Audience Verdict

Overall, early audience reactions have been largely positive. Many viewers believe Satluj is an important film that combines strong performances with meaningful storytelling. While its subject matter is intense and emotionally demanding, audiences say it is a compelling watch for those interested in powerful, fact-inspired dramas and socially relevant cinema.

Here Are Some X Reactions to Satluj

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