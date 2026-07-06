Nirav Modi's Extradition Imminent After Losing Case In European Human Rights Court

Nirav Modi's extradition is set to commence after he lost his appeal to reopen proceedings against it at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), according to documents accessed by NDTV on Monday.

In August 2018, the Indian government charged the businessman with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, corruption, money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and breach of contract. Interpol also issued a notice seeking international cooperation in the case.

ALSO READ: Nirav Modi Case: CBI Finds No Evidence Of Corruption; Matter Transferred To Magistrate

Modi has run out of all legal avenues to delay or halt the extradition process, with the UK free to start the process, with administrative procedures pending.

The diamantare filed the plea before the ECHR in April 2026 after trying every other legal avenue in the UK, after country decided to submit documents to India regarding his immediate extradition.

Modi filed the plea after the UK High Court did not sanction his plea to challenge the extradition, maintaining that the assurances provided by India with regards to prison conditions and overall treatment were sufficient.

As the ECHR has declined the plea from Modi, diplomatic sources told NDTV that there are no more legal hurdles to his extradition.

Nirav Modi has been lodged in London's Wandsworth Prison since his arrest in March 2019 and is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering cases.

Sources said the UK authorities have initiated the process of handing him over, with his extradition to India expected to take place at any time.

ALSO READ: UK Court Refused To Reopen Nirav Modi's Case Against Extradition On 'Quality Assurance' From India

The development comes after the High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division in London rejected Modi's application in March to reopen proceedings against his extradition order.

The application relied on the Bhandari judgment, in which the UK High Court had denied the extradition of defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari on humanitarian grounds after he argued he would face torture if returned to India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.