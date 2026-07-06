Monsoon Mayhem: All Gardens, Forts, Tourist Spots In Mumbai, Thane To Stay Shut On Tuesday

Amid relentless monsoon rains and forecasts of more intense downpours, authorities have ordered the closure of tourist attractions across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with Thane district imposing a complete ban on visits to several outdoor destinations until further notice.

Thane District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Shrikrushna Panchal, announced that citizens will not be allowed to visit forts, waterfalls, dams, lakes, rivers and other popular tourist spots in the district in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The precautionary order aims to prevent accidents as continuous rainfall has increased the risk of flash floods, landslides, overflowing water bodies and slippery terrain.

District authorities have urged residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable locations and cooperate with emergency agencies.

The restrictions come as heavy monsoon showers continue to disrupt normal life across Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts.

Several low-lying areas have reported waterlogging, while road and rail services have faced intermittent disruptions due to persistent rain.

Officials have appealed to the public not to venture near rivers, waterfalls or reservoirs, where water levels can rise rapidly without warning.

Disaster response teams have been placed on alert, and local administrations are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation.

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Authorities said the ban will remain in force until weather conditions improve and further orders are issued.

Citizens have been advised to follow official advisories, avoid risky travel, and stay updated through announcements from district administrations and the IMD as the monsoon continues to batter the region.

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