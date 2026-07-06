Mumbai School Holiday: BMC Says All Educational Institutes To Stay Shut On Tuesday Amid Rain Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, municipal and private schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 7, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

In a post on X, the BMC said the IMD has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Tuesday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall along with strong winds.

"In view of this, keeping in mind the safety of students, a holiday is being declared tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, for government, private, municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai," the civic body said.

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The BMC also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary, citing the adverse weather forecast.

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday, with gusty winds expected to accompany the showers.

For emergency assistance or to report rain-related issues, citizens have been advised to contact the BMC's 24-hour helpline by dialling 1916. Authorities said the helpline will remain operational to assist residents throughout the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.

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The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations said 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across the state amid heavy rainfall. It added that 670 mm of rain has been recorded in Lonavala.

The heavy rain has also led to changes in the Class 11 centralised online admission process. The state government said the deadline for students to confirm admissions under the special Round 1 has been extended until 6 p.m. on July 8, 2026.

The revised schedule for the next admission round will be announced at 6 p.m. on July 8, while details of vacant seats will be published on July 10, the Directorate said.



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