Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues Public Advisory, Urges Residents To Stay Indoors Amid Red Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public safety advisory urging residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai under a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

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As intense monsoon showers continue to batter the city, the civic body has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution while venturing outdoors. The advisory forms part of the BMC's preparedness measures to minimise risks arising from heavy rain, waterlogging and strong winds. The BMC has asked residents to maintain a safe distance from trees, dilapidated buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other potentially hazardous structures that may become unstable during adverse weather conditions. Motorists have also been advised not to park their vehicles beneath trees to reduce the risk of damage caused by falling branches or uprooted trees. The civic body has further urged people to stay away from beaches, low-lying areas and waterlogged locations, warning that rising water levels and strong currents could pose a serious threat to public safety. Citizens have been requested to avoid visiting such areas until weather conditions improve. In its advisory, the BMC also cautioned residents against believing or circulating rumours related to the weather situation. Instead, people have been asked to rely only on official updates, instructions and warnings issued by the BMC, disaster management authorities and other government agencies. The civic administration reiterated that all residents should strictly follow the guidelines and advisories issued from time to time as the city continues to experience heavy rainfall. Emergency response teams remain on alert to respond to rain-related incidents across Mumbai.

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For emergency assistance or to report rain-related issues, citizens have been advised to contact the BMC's 24-hour helpline by dialling 1916. Authorities said the helpline will remain operational to assist residents throughout the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.

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