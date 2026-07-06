Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results — Check Target Prices

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Axis Securities Report

According to the brokerage firm Axis Securities the Q1 FY27 earnings season is expected to reflect healthy cement demand, supported by sustained government infrastructure spending, resilient rural housing demand, and continued public capex execution.

However, elevated fuel and input costs are likely to keep profitability under pressure, making the sustainability of recent cement price hikes critical for margin recovery.

Despite near-term earnings headwinds, the sector's medium- to long-term outlook remains positive, underpinned by strong structural demand, industry consolidation, and ongoing investments in cost-efficient operations.

For companies under the brokerage's coverage, volume/revenue are expected to grow by 9%/8% while Ebitda/PAT are expected to contract by ~4%/11% YoY as higher costs impact profitability growth.

Current stock price corrections in large and mid-cap cement names offer an attractive medium-term entry. Companies with green energy + domestic coal + WHRS investments will outperform in FY27–28.

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Axis Securities Cement Q1 Results Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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