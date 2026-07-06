Raymond Appoints Former Bharat Electronics CMD Bhanu Prakash Srivastava As CEO - Defence

Raymond Ltd. has appointed Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, the former Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), as its Chief Executive Officer - Defence, according to a regulatory filing by the textile major to the stock exchanges on Monday, July 6. The management appointment marks a significant leadership development for the company as it embarks on a new strategic growth phase, with a focused emphasis on the defence and aerospace ecosystem.

At Raymond, Srivastava will define the strategic vision, operational roadmap and growth agenda for the defence business. He will drive the evolution of Raymond's engineering capabilities from precision manufacturing into higher-value defence electronics, software, systems integration and adjacent aerospace and automotive technologies. The company is making strategic investments to develop advanced capabilities, supporting India's defence preparedness and technological sovereignty.

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Bhanu Prakash Srivastava's work profile

Srivastava had assumed charge as Director (Other Units) of the defence Navratna Defence PSU from April 20, 2022. He was serving as General Manager of the Advanced Defence Systems-Navy (ADSN) Strategic Business Unit at BEL's Bangalore Complex before that elevation. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering) and Master of Business Administration. He joined BEL in August 1986.

In a career spanning 36 years, he gained experience in diverse functions such as Manufacturing, Project Management, Quality Management, Materials Management, Design & Development and Product Support. His experience covers Radars for the Army, Air Force, and Sonars, Fire Control Systems, and Communication systems for the Navy. He has worked on the Surface-to-Air Missile project for Naval Ships. He has a sound understanding of the defence business and is well versed with Trial & Evaluation of equipment, Customer Inspection and Clearance, After Sales Service & Support.

Shares of Raymond last traded 2.60% higher at Rs 623.70 apiece on the NSE against a rise of 0.70% in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock has rallied 7% in one week, 23% in one month, and 47% on a year-to-date basis. However, the stock is down 12% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 4,152.87 crore, according to stock exchange data.

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