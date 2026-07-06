Bajaj Finance Allots Rs 5,307 Crore Worth NCDs— Check Maturity Dates, Other Details

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 5,306.57 crore on a private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The issue consisted of two options, wherein option 1 had 4 lakh secured NCDs of face value of Rs 1 Lakh, aggregating to Rs. 4,001.37 crore and option 2 had over 1.30 lakh secured NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh, aggregating to Rs. 1,305.20 crore. Hence, amounting to a total of Rs 5,306.57 crore.

The first option has a tenure of 1,172 days and will, therefore, mature on Sept. 20, 2029; while option 2 has a longer tenure of 3,651 days and will mature on July 4, 2036.

Notably, the company allotted non convertible debentures worth Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis on June 24 , 2026 as well.

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Bajaj Finance Q4FY26

Bajaj Finance reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured.

Consolidated profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,464.57 crore in the January-March quarter. Net interest income also jumped 20% to Rs 11,781 crore, against Rs 9,808 crore posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 21%.

Asset quality worsened, with the share of gross non-performing loans rising to 1.01% from 0.96% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.41% versus 0.44% in the March quarter. Loan losses and provisions decreased to Rs 2,008 crore from Rs 2,167 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

Shares of the company were trading 0.14% lower at Rs 1,030 apiece as of 3:13 p.m. on Monday. During the day, the scrip rose as much as 0.85% to Rs 1,040.20 on the NSE. This compares to a 0.67% advance in the Nifty index.

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