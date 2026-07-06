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12 Bank Stocks, New Ratings And Top Picks — Key Takeaways From Systematix's Q1 Results Preview

Systematix expects NIMs across its coverage universe to remain broadly stable or witness marginal sequential compression during Q1 FY27.

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12 Bank Stocks, New Ratings And Top Picks — Key Takeaways From Systematix's Q1 Results Preview
Banking system credit growth remained robust during the quarter, supported by broad-based momentum across the services, industry, and retail segments.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ICICI Bank Ltd.
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HDFC Bank Ltd.
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State Bank Of India
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Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
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Indian Bank
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Bank Of Maharashtra
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Bank Of Baroda
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Axis Bank Ltd.
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The Federal Bank Ltd.
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IndusInd Bank Ltd.
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Union Bank Of India
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Bank Of India
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

In this report, the brokerage firm Systematix highlighted that the net interest margins for banks in its coverage universe are anticipated to remain flat or marginally lower in Q1 FY27.

The continued increase in the share of corporate loans is expected to weigh on yields; however, the lagged repricing of the term deposit book should partially offset this pressure. Banking system credit growth remained robust during the quarter, supported by broad-based momentum across the services, industry, and retail segments.

However, deposit growth continued to lag meaningfully behind advances growth. Fresh slippages are likely to increase sequentially due to seasonal pressures in the KCC and select retail/MFI portfolios. However, owing to elevated provisioning buffers built in Q4, credit costs should be lower for many banks.

Aggregate profitability is expected to grow 13.7% YoY (excluding IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda), driven by-

  • strong advances growth and
  • lower provisioning costs.

Under Systematix coverage on 12 banks of which its top three picks are ICIC BankC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Further the brokerage has changed ratings for Indian Bank from Hold to Buy and Bank of Maharashtra from Buy to Hold.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Banks Q1 Results Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki, M&M Among Motilal Oswal's Top Auto Picks Ahead Of Q1 Results — Check Target Prices

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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