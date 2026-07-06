Advent Hotels Shares Jump Over 15% After Rs 504 Crore Stake Sale To Prestige Estates

Advent Hotels International Ltd. shares rose as much as 15% on Monday after the company announced the sale of a 50% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, raising Rs 504 crore through a transaction with Prestige Estates.

The stock traded at around Rs 161.10 apiece during the morning session on the NSE, up about 14.6%.

The transaction will see Prestige Estates acquire a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Ltd. (ACHIL), giving it equal economic and voting rights in the subsidiary. Advent Hotels will retain the remaining 50% stake, with ACHIL becoming a joint venture between the two companies.

The deal comes as investors assess its potential impact on the company's growth plans. Market participants expect the transaction to strengthen Advent Hotels' balance sheet through the Rs 504 crore inflow while bringing in an experienced development partner for its commercial real estate project in Mumbai.

Prestige Estates To Acquire 50% Stake

In an exchange filing dated July 3, Advent Hotels said it had agreed to sell a 50% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, ACHIL, to Prestige Estates for an aggregate consideration of Rs 504 crore.

Following completion of the transaction, ACHIL will cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Advent Hotels. The company will continue to hold the remaining 50% economic and voting rights, with the subsidiary operating as a joint venture.

Mumbai Commercial Project

Advent Hotels also said Valor Estate Ltd. and its subsidiary, Esteem Properties Pvt. Ltd., have entered into an agreement with Prestige Estates for a 21,978-square metre land parcel in Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The land, owned by Esteem Properties, has been assigned for the project. ACHIL will develop the commercial project as the special purpose vehicle.

Share Price Performance

Advent Hotels shares have gained about 6.45% over the past week, compared with a 1.78% rise in the Nifty 50 during the same period.

Despite the recent gains, the stock has declined 32.8% since the start of 2026 on the NSE. The company had a market capitalisation of about Rs 808.6 crore at the time of writing.

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