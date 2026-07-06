Mumbai Construction Sites Issued Safety Advisory Amid Heavy Rains After Bhandup Incident

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a safety advisory for construction sites across Mumbai amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, days after a road caved in near an under-construction site in Bhandup's Sonapur area.

The civic body said that in view of the prevailing weather conditions, with wind speeds of 70 to 80 kmph, all developers, architects, licensed surveyors, contractors, project managers and site engineers were 'hereby strictly directed' to follow a set of safety instructions.

The key directions issued by the BMC are as follows:

— Scaffolding, loose materials, crane items, tin sheets at compound walls, formwork and all temporary structures must be thoroughly checked and ensured to be in stable, secure condition.

— Loose materials from upper floors, terraces and elevated platforms must be removed or firmly fastened.

— There shall be no haphazard activity at any site; all work must be planned, supervised and executed in a safe, systematic manner.

— Excavated construction sites must be properly safeguarded and strictly monitored.

— Tower cranes, material hoists, safety nets and lifting equipment must be inspected for stability.

— Lifting operations and work at heights must be suspended wherever the weather poses a risk, with exclusion zones maintained below active work areas.

— All workers must use prescribed personal protective equipment and fall protection.

— An immediate site-wide safety inspection must be conducted, with all unsafe conditions rectified without delay.

— Weather conditions must be continuously monitored, with appropriate preventive measures taken until normal conditions return.

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The BMC directed all concerned to treat the advisory with "utmost urgency," adding that safety compliance was mandatory.

"The safety of workers, neighbouring residents and the general public is of paramount importance," the civic body said, urging developers to treat the advisory seriously and ensure strict compliance with applicable safety regulations and best construction practices.

The advisory comes days after a portion of a road caved in near an under-construction site in Bhandup's Sonapur area following heavy rainfall, with a vehicle sinking into the pit.

Local residents had attributed the collapse to excavation work under way nearby, though no casualties were reported in that incident.

The advisory also comes amid a spell of heavy rainfall that has caused widespread disruption across Mumbai over the past few days, including a fatal chawl collapse in Mankhurd, tree falls, and waterlogging across several parts of the city.

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