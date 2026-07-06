Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor's Film Sees Weekend Boost, Collects This Amount

Cocktail 2 registered a small jump in collections on its third Sunday, benefiting from the weekend despite running in significantly fewer theatres than during its opening week.

The romantic drama collected Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 17, up 8.7% from Saturday's Rs 1.15 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. It was screened in 1,129 shows across India.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 92.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 110.35 crore. Overseas, Cocktail 2 has earned Rs 30.05 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 140.40 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 32.67% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, improving from 20% on Saturday and 14% on Friday, showing a clear weekend pickup.

Occupancy started at 8.46% in the morning and rose to 43% in the afternoon. Evening shows remained strong at 40.62%, while the night shows recorded 26.08%, indicating better footfalls during the second half of the day.

Show Count Trend

Cocktail 2 began its theatrical run with 10,835 shows on its opening day and stayed above 8,400 shows throughout the first week. The number of shows declined sharply in the second week and fell further in Week 3.

The film was screened in 1,521 shows on Friday, 1,095 on Saturday and 1,129 on Sunday, reflecting a slight increase over the previous day.

Box Office Jouney So Far

The film collected Rs 70.50 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 18.90 crore in the second week. In its third weekend, it earned Rs 0.75 crore on Friday, Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, taking its overall India net collection to Rs 92.55 crore.

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About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Serving as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, the story follows Kunal and Diya, whose relationship is tested after Ally returns to their lives, leading to unexpected twists and emotional complications.

As the film enters another weekday stretch, its box office hold will be key as it inches closer to the Rs 100 crore India net milestone.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 70.50 crore

Week 2: Rs 18.90 crore

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