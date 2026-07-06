Asian Paints Q1FY27 Results: Date, Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule And More

India's biggest paint manufacturer Asian Paints has announced the schedule for the declaration of first quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, July 6.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of Asian Paint's Q1FY27 results —

Asian Paints Q1FY27 Results Date

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company informed the exchanges that the earnings for Q1FY27 will be declared on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The filing mentioned, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held to consider the approval of audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026.

Asian Paints Q1FY27 Results Conference Call

The paintmaker will conduct a conference with investors on Wednesday, July 29. During the conference, the management will brief the investors on the performance of Asian Paints for the April to June quarter. Further details of the investor conference will be announced on the company's official website in due course, it said.

Asian Paints Q1FY27 Dividend

The company has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with first quarter results.

Asian Paints Q1FY27 Results Trading Window

The trading window for trading in the securities of the paint-manufacturer has been closed from Friday, 19th June 2026, for declaration of audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results till Friday, 31st July 2026, including both days.

Asian Paints Q4FY26 Results

Asian Paints announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Friday, May 29, 2026 posting a 69.4% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,172 crore, compared to Rs 692 crore in the corresponding period last year. The topline (revenue from operations) of India's largest paintmaker by market share rose 10.6% to Rs 9,247 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 8.359 crore in the year-ago period.

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