LTM Launches Board-Ready Framework BlueVerse RightLogic To Counter AI-Driven Cyber Threats

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the corporate landscape, enterprise technology giant LTM (esrtwhile LTIMindtree Ltd.) has announced the launch of BlueVerse RightLogic, a new cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework designed to safeguard organizations against a rising tide of AI-driven cyber threats. The launch comes amid the rapid adoption of AI, which has consequently led to unprecedented security challenges for modern businesses.

Businessnes have reported malicious agents increasingly leveraging AI to autonomously identify and exploit vulnerabilities across complex digital infrastructures, applications, and sprawling software supply chains. Hence, the shift in the threat landscape has elevated cybersecurity from a routine IT concern to a critical, board-level priority, leaving many enterprises struggling to maintain visibility and respond quickly enough to emerging threats.

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LTM launches board-ready cybersecurity framework

To address the expanding attack surfaces, the Larsen & Toubro Group company, positions itself as a "Business Creativity partner" to global enterprises-designed BlueVerse RightLogic. This is to replace fragmented, point-in-time security checks with a continuous, evidence-led risk management approach. The framework offers enterprises a unified, business-aligned view of their cyber exposure, combining an end-to-end AI and cyber exposure assessment engine with a structured model for remediation.

It comprises a robust assessment model that evaluates several critical risk vectors, including the software supply chain vulnerabilities, legacy systems, network exposure, and identity and access controls. The cyber framework integrates a dual perspective: an "outside-in" view of potential adversarial exposure combined with an "inside-out" assessment of an enterprise's internal readiness across its people, processes, and technology.

It also features a dedicated risk lens specifically tailored for AI vulnerabilities and governance readiness. "AI-driven threats are autonomous, scalable and continuous, and they demand a fundamentally different approach to cybersecurity," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer at LTM. "With BlueVerse RightLogic, we enable organizations to quantify exposure, prioritize action and build a defensible security posture that supports safe and scalable AI adoption."

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The BlueVerse RightLogic framework is delivered to enterprises through a structured four-to-six-week engagement, according to the IT services company. During this period, organizations receive rapid diagnostics, deep domain assessments, and a comprehensive, board-ready risk summary, culminating in a prioritized remediation roadmap.

Crucially, the framework extends beyond mere assessment. Through a partner-led ecosystem, LTM's model facilitates the actual execution of security fixes across infrastructure, applications, and open-source dependencies. This operational follow-through is designed to ensure faster response cycles, enhanced risk visibility, and a highly governed pathway for enterprises looking to scale their AI initiatives securely. Shares of LTM traded 0.97% lower at Rs 3,721.50 apiece on the NSE.

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