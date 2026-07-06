TCS Dividend Watch: Can IT Giant Beat Street Estimates After Three Straight Q1 Misses?

Investors will closely watch Tata Consultancy Services' interim dividend announcement alongside its June-quarter results, with Bloomberg consensus estimating a payout of Rs 19.33 per share.

The dividend decision will be in focus because TCS has announced first-quarter dividends below Bloomberg consensus estimates in each of the past three financial years. Investors will be looking to see whether the country's largest IT services exporter can exceed D-Street expectations this time.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect TCS to declare a dividend ranging from Rs 12 per share to Rs 35.55 per share, underscoring the wide range of expectations ahead of the board meeting.

The board is scheduled to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, along with an interim dividend.

Q1 Dividend Pattern In Focus

Bloomberg estimates show TCS announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share in the first quarter of FY26 against consensus expectations of Rs 19.50 per share.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share in the first quarter of FY25, below Bloomberg estimates of Rs 13.14 per share. In the corresponding quarter of FY24, TCS paid Rs 9 per share against expectations of Rs 10.15 per share.

FY23 marked an exception. TCS declared a first-quarter dividend of Rs 19.70 per share, exceeding Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 8.60 per share.

While the first-quarter payout has fallen short of consensus estimates in recent years, annual shareholder distributions have also been shaped by interim, final and, in some years, special dividends approved later in the financial year.

What The Street Expects This Time

Bloomberg consensus currently points to an interim dividend of Rs 19.33 per share.

Among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the lowest estimate stands at Rs 12 per share, while the highest estimate is Rs 35.55 per share.

Bloomberg estimates also suggest TCS could distribute dividends of Rs 127.98 per share during FY27. Based on the stock's current price of Rs 2,060, that implies a dividend yield of about 6.2%.

The Bloomberg consensus target price for the stock is Rs 2,892.16. At that level, the implied dividend yield works out to about 4.4%.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividends: Stock Is Down 53% From Its Record High. Could FY27 Payouts Offer Relief?

Annual Dividend Track Record

TCS recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for FY26 alongside its fourth-quarter earnings, taking the total dividend payout for the year to Rs 110 per share.

Before the final dividend, the company had distributed Rs 79 per share during FY26. That included a Rs 57-per-share payout in the third quarter, which comprised a special dividend.

Bloomberg had estimated total FY26 dividends of about Rs 120 per share, meaning the company's actual payout fell short of consensus expectations.

The company's dividend record shows Bloomberg consensus has broadly tracked annual payouts over the years, although special dividends and board decisions have led to differences in some financial years.

TCS declared dividends of Rs 126 per share in FY25, above Bloomberg estimates of Rs 121.03 per share. In FY24, the company paid Rs 73 per share, broadly in line with consensus projections.

In FY23, TCS distributed Rs 115 per share, exceeding Bloomberg estimates of Rs 95.93 per share. Actual annual payouts, however, fell short of consensus expectations in FY21, FY22 and FY26.

Dividend declarations remain subject to board approval and business conditions.

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