TCS Dividends: Stock Is Down 53% From Its Record High. Could FY27 Payouts Offer Relief?

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s shares have fallen 53% from their record high touched in August 2024, eroding more than half of investors' wealth. Yet, Bloomberg consensus estimates suggest the country's largest IT services exporter could continue rewarding shareholders through dividends in FY27, potentially offering some relief to long-term investors.

Bloomberg estimates indicate TCS could pay dividends of Rs 127.98 per share in FY27. Based on the stock's current price of Rs 2,133.10, that translates into an estimated dividend yield of about 6%.

The consensus target price tracked by Bloomberg stands at Rs 2,892.16. Even at that level, the implied dividend yield works out to around 4.4%, highlighting the company's ability to generate cash returns despite expectations of share-price appreciation.

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TCS Dividend History

TCS recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for FY26 alongside its fourth-quarter earnings. The declaration took the total dividend payout for the year to Rs 110 per share.

Prior to the final dividend announcement, the company had distributed Rs 79 per share during FY26. The tally was boosted by a Rs 57-per-share payout in the third quarter, which included a special dividend.

Bloomberg had estimated FY26 dividends of around Rs 120 per share, meaning the actual payout fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company's dividend history, however, shows that consensus projections have broadly tracked actual payouts over the years, albeit with deviations caused by special dividends and board decisions.

In FY25, TCS declared dividends of Rs 126 per share, exceeding estimates of Rs 121.03 per share. In FY24, the company paid Rs 73 per share, broadly in line with Bloomberg projections.

FY23 saw TCS distribute Rs 115 per share, significantly above estimates of Rs 95.93 per share. However, actual payouts fell short of expectations in FY21, FY22 and FY26.

While dividend declarations ultimately remain subject to board approval and business conditions, Bloomberg consensus currently points to FY27 payouts of Rs 127.98 per share.

For investors nursing losses after the stock's steep correction from record highs, the estimates suggest TCS could continue to remain a meaningful source of income through dividends, even as they await a recovery in the share price.

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