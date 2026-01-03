Corporate Actions This Week: Asian Paints, HUL, Tata Power, LIC, Sona BLW Others To Trade Ex-Dividend | Full List

Asian Paints Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Power Co. Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd. are among the many companies that have corporate actions lined up this week. Two companies, namely Kotyark Industries Ltd. and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. have announced record dates for their respective bonus share allotments for this week.

The record dates for all the corporate actions are falling between June 22 and June 25.

Dividends

According to exchange data, DMR Engineering Ltd., Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd. and Sangam India Ltd. have fixed June 22 as the record date for their dividend payouts.

A larger group of companies has set June 23 as the record date, including Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Power, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

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Life Insurance Corporation of India has fixed June 25 as the record date for its final dividend, while June 26 will see the highest number of companies determining shareholder eligibility for dividend payments.

Exchange data showed that June 26 has the highest concentration of dividend record dates this week, with companies spanning financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and consumer sectors determining shareholder eligibility for payouts.

Bonus Shares

Kotyark Industries will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 10:1, meaning eligible shareholders will receive 10 bonus shares for every one existing share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as June 24, 2026.

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ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd has also announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1. Shareholders holding shares of the company as on the record date of June 24, 2026 will be entitled to receive five bonus shares for every one existing share held.

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