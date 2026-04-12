Corporate Actions This Week: Aurobindo Pharma, Muthoot Finance, Others To Trade Ex-Dividend | Full List

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd. Energy Infrastructure Trust Ltd., Blue Blends Ltd., Pashupati Cotspin Ltd., and Prime Plastics Ltd. are among the many companies that havecorporate actions lined up this week. Prima Plastics will also engage in a spin-off.

Blue Blends (India) Ltd. had had its resolution plan suspension on April 17, while Prima Plastics' will have its spin-off on the same date. The listed companies have announced dividend payouts, income distribution, buy backs and stock splits that investors can benefit from.

Dividends

Muthoot Finance will trade ex-dividend and mark the record date has approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share on Friday, April 17.

Stock Split

On Friday, April 17, R&B Denims Ltd. will trade ex-stock split in the ratio of 10:1. That means 10 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into two shares of Rs 1.

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Stock splits typically enhances liquidity and encourages broader investor participation.

Investors should be watching these dates closely, as such actions often influence near-term stock sentiment and trading activity.

Income Distribution (InvIT)

Energy Infrastructure Trust Ltd. will launch its InvIT (income distribution) with the record date of April 16. The ex-date is also April 16.

Buy Back Of Shares

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. approved a share buyback plan worth up to Rs 800 crore. The company will repurchase 54,23,728 fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 0.93% stake, at a price of Rs 1,475 per share. The offer price is a premium of 11.6% over April 2's close of Rs 1,333.7.

The board has set April 17 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback. The buyback is proposed to be made from all of the equity shareholders, including the promoters and members of the promoter group, on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” route.

ALSO READ: Aurobindo Pharma To Buy Back Shares Worth Rs 800 Crore — Check Record Date

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