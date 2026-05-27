Major Rail Disruption in June: 77 Trains Cancelled Across Multiple States

Indian Railways is set to witness a major operational disruption in June 2026 as around 77 trains will be canceled and several others, including superfast and Duronto services, will be diverted or short-terminated across multiple states due to infrastructure upgrades and maintenance work, as per media reports.

According to railway authorities, the disruptions are part of a planned mega block involving non-interlocking operations and track expansion work. The key project includes linking a new fourth railway line at Champa station in the Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway (SECR). Officials said the work is essential for improving long-term operational efficiency, reducing congestion, and increasing train speeds across major routes, reported India Today .

States and Routes Affected

The disruption will impact train operations across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, among other regions. Passengers have been advised to check train status in advance as even confirmed bookings may be affected during the maintenance period.

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A total of 77 trains will be cancelled, including 65 express and superfast services and 12 passenger trains. In addition, around 8 major trains will be diverted to alternate routes, while approximately 6 trains will be short-terminated before reaching their final destinations. Several other trains will also see revised timings and longer journey durations due to rerouting.

Major Trains Impacted

Key long-distance services affected include the Tatanagar–Bilaspur Express, South Bihar Express, Ahmedabad–Howrah Express, Howrah–CSMT Express, Hatia–Pune Express, Puri–Jodhpur Express, Okha–Shalimar Express, Kamakhya–LTT Express, Gaya–LTT Express, and Udaipur–Shalimar Express.

The 65 express trains slated for cancellation by Indian Railways as part of the massive June infrastructure upgrade include several premium, high-priority, and long-distance services operating on key trunk routes. A large number of local passenger and MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains will also be canceled throughout June, as per India Today .

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