Bata India Q4 Results: Profit Falls 95% As One-Time Loss Weighs; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Bata India Ltd. net profit fell 95.2% at Rs 2.2 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 45.9 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday. The decline was due to a one-time loss of Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended March.

Consolidate revenue of the shoe maker advanced by 5% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 828 crore in comparison to Rs 788 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 15.3% to Rs 151 crore from Rs 178 crore. Margins contracted to 18.2% from 22.6% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

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Bata India Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 95.2% at Rs 2.2 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore

Revenue up 5% at Rs 828 crore versus Rs 788 crore

Ebitda down 15.3% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 178 crore

Ebitda Margin at 18.2% versus 22.6%

Saw one-time loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4

To pay dividend of Rs 9 per share

Bata India Dividend

Bata India on Wednesday has announced a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 even as profit slumps. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 115.67 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set as July 31. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend will be paid Aug. 27 onwards.

The company has issued a final dividend of Rs 9 per share in August 2025. Bata India on Aug. 16, 2024 had given a dividend of Rs 10 per share. In July 2024 the company had announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share. On Aug. 3 2023 Bata gave a dividend of Rs 13.50 per share.

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