PhysicsWallah Q4 Results: Loss Shrinks 75% As EdTech Firm Turns Ebitda Positive First Time Since Listing

PhysicsWallah Ltd's net loss shrunk 75% to Rs 74.9 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to loss of Rs 293 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidate revenue of the edu-tech firm advanced by 50.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 919 crore in comparison to Rs 610 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose to Rs 28.8 crore from loss of Rs 228.5 crore. The company has turned Ebitda positive for the first time since its listing on Nov. 18, 2025.

PhysicsWallah Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss reduced to Rs 74.9 crore versus loss of Rs 293 crore

Revenue up 50.7% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 610 crore

Ebitda at Rs 28.8 crore versus loss of Rs 228.5 crore

PhysicsWallah in a letter to the shareholders said that the firm was founded on the belief that quality education is the foundation of opportunity, and no student should be left behind due to circumstance, geography, or economic background. That belief continues to guide its journey as the firm is working to make learning more accessible and affordable for millions across India, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari the founders of PhysicsWallah said in the shareholder letter.

Fiscal year 2026 marked a pivotal year as the edtech completed first full year post-IPO. The company now operate across 16 exam categories, each crossing Rs 10 crore in annual collections, while its learner base expanded to over 53 lakh paid students.

PhysicsWallah's expansion in state boards and vernacular learning gained strong momentum, reaching 393k enrolments in its first year and turning Ebitda positive. Early learner cohorts such as foundation, commerce, boards, and CUET saw 49% year-on-year growth, while civil services enrolments doubled, supported by Sarrthi IAS. Premium offerings also crossed 960k enrolments, underscoring willingness to pay for quality outcomes.

The founders further added that they remain a tech-first organisation, with 91% of paid learners online. In addition their investments in AI are beginning to enhance learning outcomes and efficiency, reinforcing their belief in personalised, accessible education at scale for Bharat.

PhysicsWallah Share Price Today

The earnings were announced after market close on Wednesday. The scrip closed 0.06% higher at Rs 112.10 apiece, this compares to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. During the day, the stock had fallen as much as 0.74% to Rs 111.2 per share. The shares have fallen 15.59% year-to-date.

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