Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, ICICI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed On May 27 For Bakrid? Check Region-Wise List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in some parts of India are scheduled to remain closed today, May 27 on account of Bakrid, according to Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for fiscal 2026-27.

The central bank marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

Bakrid Bank Holiday On May 27 - Check Region Wise List

The RBI has designated a holiday on Wednesday, May 27 in regions such as Guwahati, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, New Delhi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Eid-UI-Adha also known as Id-ul-Zuha. Banks in rest of the country will contnue to operate as usual today. Notably, banks in major parts of India is scheduled to remain closed tomorrow, May 28 for Bakrid.

When Is Bakrid 2026?

Religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir announced Bakrid would be observed on May 27, according to regional moon sighting practices. However, other moon sighting committees and Islamic religious organisations noted the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted in several parts of India on Sunday, May 18 evening. Therefore, authorities confirmed that Eid-ul-Adha would be observed on May 28. Additionally, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam noted that the moon was not visible in most parts of India on Sunday (May 17), which shifted the Bakrid 2026 celebration date in India to Thursday (May 28).

Due to this, Eid al-Adha will now be celebrated on May 28 in majority of Indian states.

ALSO READ: Eid al-Adha 2026: Biryanis, Kebabs And Regional Curries That Make Bakrid Festival Special

Bakrid Bank Holiday On May 28 - Check Region Wise List

On Thursday, May 28, banks will be closed in regions such as Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar, Shimla, Shillong, Ranchi, Raipur, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kohima, Kolkata, Kochi, Jammu, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belapur, Aizawl, Ahmedabad and Agartala



What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.



ALSO READ: Eid Ul-Adha 2026 Date: Is Bakrid On May 27 Or 28? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

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