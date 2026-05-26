Eid al-Adha 2026: Biryanis, Kebabs And Regional Curries That Make Bakrid Festival Special

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated in India on May 28, 2026. The festival honours the spirit of sacrifice, faith, gratitude and generosity.

Along with special prayers and charity, Eid al-Adha is also deeply connected to food traditions, where families gather to cook elaborate meals and share them with relatives, neighbours and friends.

While dishes like biryani, sheer khurma and phirni are commonly prepared during Eid celebrations, every part of India has its own special Bakrid flavours.

From smoky kebabs in Old Delhi to coconut-rich curries in Kerala, festive food changes from region to region depending on local spices, traditions and family recipes passed down over generations.

Here are some regional dishes that make Bakrid celebrations across India unique:

Kebabs During Eid

Kebabs are an important part of Eid feasts across India. The streets of Old Delhi are famous for freshly grilled Boti Kebabs during Bakrid evenings. Boti Kebabs are made using marinated meat cubes cooked over charcoal until slightly charred outside and juicy inside.

Across Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow, soft Galouti Kebabs, crispy Shami Kebabs and smoky Seekh Kebabs remain festive favourites.

Creamier varieties like Chicken Malai Kebabs and Reshmi Kebabs have also become popular during modern Eid gatherings because of their rich texture and mild flavour.

Served hot with mint chutney, onions and rumali roti, these kebabs are loved for their smoky flavour and soft texture.

Mutton Dalcha, Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Dalcha is considered an important part of the Bakrid feast alongside biryani. This comforting dish combines lentils, mutton, bottle gourd and tamarind in a thick, flavourful curry.

As the meat cooks together with the dal, the flavours blend beautifully, creating a rich and hearty dish. Many families enjoy it with bagara rice or serve it next to biryani during festive lunches.

Mappila Erachi Curry, Kerala

In Kerala, the Mappila Muslim community prepares rich meat curries filled with coastal flavours. Mappila Erachi Curry is one of the most loved Bakrid dishes from the region.

The curry uses roasted coconut paste, curry leaves, black pepper, fennel and cloves, giving it a thick texture and deep flavour. It is commonly served with pathiri, appam or Malabar parotta during Eid celebrations.

Bhuna Gosht, Uttar Pradesh

Bhuna Gosht is a popular Eid dish in parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially around Lucknow. Unlike gravy-heavy curries, this dish focuses on slow roasting the meat with onions, yoghurt, tomatoes and whole spices until the masala thickens and coats every piece of meat.

The dish is packed with smoky flavour and is usually paired with roomali roti or sheermal during Bakrid gatherings.

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Rogan Josh, Kashmir

Rogan Josh is one of Kashmir's most famous meat dishes and is often prepared during festive occasions. The dish is made by slowly cooking mutton with Kashmiri chillies, fennel powder and dry ginger until the gravy becomes rich and aromatic.

Despite its bright red colour, Rogan Josh is not extremely spicy. It is known more for its warmth and flavour. Families usually serve it with steamed rice or traditional Kashmiri breads during Eid meals.

Biryani Remains The Heart Of Many Eid Feasts

No Bakrid celebration in India feels complete without biryani. In several homes, biryani becomes the main dish around which the entire Eid lunch is planned.

Many families begin preparations early in the morning, slowly cooking rice with saffron, whole spices and tender meat until the aroma fills the entire house.

From the delicious Kolkata biriyani and the spicy Hyderabadi version to the lighter Lucknowi style and the flavourful Malabar biryani from Kerala, every region adds its own touch to this festive favourite.

ALSO READ: Tale Of Two Eids: How Bakrid Differs From Eid Al-Fitr — Moon Sighting To Significance Explained

More Than Food

What truly makes these meals special, though, is the emotion behind them, recipes remembered across generations, festive cooking that begins early in the morning and families coming together over food that tastes like home and celebration at the same time.

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