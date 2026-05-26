'Moonlight' To 'Baapya': PVR INOX Reveals Pride Film Festival 2026 Slate

PVR INOX has officially announced the Pride Film Festival 2026, bringing a curated line-up of queer stories and inclusive cinema to theatres across India beginning May 29.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through the company's official Instagram page, where the multiplex chain introduced the festival as a space for stories that “broke barriers and touched hearts”.

PVR INOX wrote, “A festival where every frame shines with pride. Celebrate stories that broke barriers and touched hearts, in all their truth and courage.”

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The festival will showcase films that explore identity, self-expression, relationships and belonging through different cinematic voices.

The selection includes internationally acclaimed films as well as Indian regional cinema, giving audiences a chance to revisit celebrated queer narratives on the big screen.

‘Moonlight' Returns To The Big Screen

One of the biggest highlights of the festival is Moonlight, the Oscar-winning drama directed by Barry Jenkins.

The film follows Chiron Harris through different stages of his life as he struggles with loneliness, identity and acceptance while growing up in a difficult environment. Based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, the film became widely celebrated for its emotional storytelling and intimate portrayal of masculinity and sexuality.

The cast includes Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes and Janelle Monáe.

Elton John's Journey In ‘Rocketman'

The festival will also feature Rocketman, the musical drama based on the life of music icon Elton John. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film traces Elton John's rise from a young piano prodigy to one of the world's most celebrated performers. Taron Egerton plays the lead role in the film.

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Regional Drama ‘Baapya' Joins The Line-Up

Among the Indian titles included in the festival is Baapya, directed by Samir Tewari.

Set in the Konkan region, the film revolves around a family and their small coastal town as hidden emotions and unresolved relationships surface after an unexpected return from the past. The drama explores themes of identity, change and emotional acceptance within a close-knit community setting.

Bookings To Open Soon

PVR INOX has confirmed that ticket bookings for the Pride Film Festival will begin shortly through its official website and mobile booking platforms.

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