Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IndiGo Flight Evacuated At Bengaluru Airport After Smoke Reported During Taxi

Passengers, crew safely evacuated after smoke was detected on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Chennai flight before take-off; alternate aircraft arranged

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IndiGo Flight Evacuated At Bengaluru Airport After Smoke Reported During Taxi
File image of an IndiGo aircraft
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated at Bengaluru airport after smoke was reported inside the aircraft while it was taxiing for departure.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017. According to the airline, smoke was noticed in the aircraft as it was taxing out towards the runway.

“An immediate evacuation was carried out,” IndiGo said in a statement, adding that all passengers and crew members are safe and have been moved back to the terminal.

The airline said an alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which is expected to depart shortly.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC Profit Slips 21%; IRCTC Profit Falls 9%

Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC Profit Slips 21%; IRCTC Profit Falls 9%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source