IndiGo Flight Evacuated At Bengaluru Airport After Smoke Reported During Taxi

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated at Bengaluru airport after smoke was reported inside the aircraft while it was taxiing for departure.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017. According to the airline, smoke was noticed in the aircraft as it was taxing out towards the runway.

“An immediate evacuation was carried out,” IndiGo said in a statement, adding that all passengers and crew members are safe and have been moved back to the terminal.

The airline said an alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which is expected to depart shortly.

(This is a developing story)

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