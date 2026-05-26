Virat Kohli Creates Historic IPL Record With Sixth 600-Plus Run Season

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a sublime run in 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The batting star played a valuable knock of 43 off 25 balls in Qualifier 1 being played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Dharamasala on May 26.

Kohli was looking set for a big knock but GT all-rounder Jason Holder cut-short Kohli's stay in the middle by clean-bowling the former RCB skipper. Kohli walked back disappointed but his cameo helped him accumulate 600 runs this year in the league.

By touching the 600-run mark this season, Kohli has added another milestone to his illustrious IPL career. The veteran batter has now scored 600 or more runs in an IPL season for the sixth time — the highest by any player in the tournament's history.

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Previous seasons where the batting maestro has recorded 600 runs or more are 2025 (657 runs), 2024 (741 runs), 2023 (639 runs), 2016 (973 runs) and 2013 (634 runs).

Meanwhile, riding high of captain Rajat Patidar's explosive knock of 93 off a mere 33 balls, which included five fours and an astonishing nine sixes, along with Krunal Pandya's cameo of 43 from 28 balls, RCB reached a score of 254/5 — the highest score achieved by a team in a IPL Playoff game.

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