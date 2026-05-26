Indians Need To Pay Rs 6k For Thailand Visa? What You Need To Know As Visa-Free Entry Scrapped

Indian travellers planning Thailand trips have a new paperwork reality to contend with. After enjoying visa-free access since 2024, Indians must now obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) — and pay nearly Rs 6,000 for the privilege.

What Changed, And Why?

Thailand's Cabinet approved the change on May 19 as part of a broader rollback of the country's 60-day visa-free policy, which had been introduced as a post-pandemic tourism boost.

The revised framework scraps visa-free access for all 93 countries and territories that previously enjoyed it, while drastically narrowing the VoA list from 31 countries down to just four — India, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia. Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the overhaul in an official update.

How Much Does It Cost?

The VoA fee is 2,000 Thai Baht, which works out to approximately Rs 5,800. This must be paid in cash, in Thai Baht, so travellers should exchange currency before reaching the immigration counter, as per Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Two Ways To Apply

At The Airport (Offline)

The straightforward route is applying in person immediately after landing at an international airport — Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang in Bangkok being the most common entry points.

Travellers collect and fill out the VoA application form at designated counters, submit their passport, a 4x6 cm photograph, flight tickets, and accommodation details, and pay the 2,000 THB fee in cash. Once verified, the passport is stamped for a maximum stay of 15 days.

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Online Before You Travel (eVOA)

To sidestep potentially long airport queues, travellers can apply for an Electronic Visa on Arrival through the official Thailand E-Visa on Arrival portal before departure.

An express service offering a 24-hour decision is available for an additional fee. Once approved, travellers download the eVOA and head to the dedicated e-VOA lane at Thai immigration on arrival.

What Documents Must You Carry?

Regardless of the method chosen, requirements are the same: a passport valid for at least six months with at least two blank pages, a confirmed return or onward flight ticket within 15 days of entry, proof of accommodation, and proof of sufficient funds, 10,000 THB per person or 20,000 THB per family, in cash. A recent 4x6 cm passport photograph is also required, Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement.

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Don't Forget The Digital Arrival Card

As per the country's Foreign Ministry, all travellers must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online through the Thai Immigration TDAC portal at least three days before arrival — an easy step to overlook but one that could create complications at the border.

What Happens To Travellers Already In Thailand?

Travellers already in Thailand under the existing visa-free arrangement, or those entering before the revised rules come into force, will still be allowed to remain until the end of their approved stay period.

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