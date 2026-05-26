Five Upper Circuits. Wrong Stock. Retail Investors Don't Care That Melody Isn't Chocolatey Here

Shares of Parle Industries have extended their rally to Tuesday, five days after a social post involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffee chocolate went viral.

The video had broken the internet, leading to a stock market frenzy over Parle Industries, a company that is not related to Parle Products, the maker of Melody and other popular FMCG items. The stock quickly hit the upper circuit of 5%.

Since then, the stock has hit an upper circuit every trading day, including on Tuesday. The stock is currently trading at Rs 6.36, accounting for gains of around 5% compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 6.06. In the last seven days, the stock has rallied 27.71%.

Parle Industries Share Price Movement Since The Last Five Days.

Photo Credit: BSE Data

This comes even though Parle Industries has no operational link to Parle Products and merely shares a similar name.

The BSE-listed firm operates in the infrastructure and real estate development space. It is also involved in the trading of paper, paper waste, and related recycling products. The company has no association with Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

In teh past, Parle Industries was a wholly owned subsidiary of Parle-Bisleri Ltd., backed by the Parle-Bisleri Group, until FY2000. Since then, it has ceased to be a part of either the Parle or Bisleri group.

At present, Parle Industries is a completely publicly held company. As of March 2026, Brilliant Properties Pvt. Ltd. was its largest shareholder, holding an 8.53% stake.

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