Good News for Moviegoers! CM Vijay Approves Five Daily Shows for New Tamil Films

In a major development for the Tamil film industry, Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay has announced new screening rules for new releases.

Theatres across the state can now screen five shows per day for the first seven days of any new Tamil film's release.

The decision follows a meeting on May 16, 2026, in which Tamil film industry representatives met Chief Minister Vijay regarding their demands. One of their primary requests was to relax the daily screening limits so that new films could maximise their revenue during the opening week.

Official Statement

The official statement from the Chief Minister's Office read, "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release Date: When Will Vijay's Film Release In Theatres? Here's What We Know

"Under Rule 14-A of the 'C' Form licence conditions prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres in Tamil Nadu have been permitted to screen four shows per day. In addition, on local festival days or public holidays, one special extra show, making it five shows per day, has been permitted by the licensing authority or District Collector in the districts, and by the Commissioner of Police in Chennai city," further read the statement.

According to the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the government has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules. The statement read, "After discussions regarding the requests submitted by members of the film industry, the Hon'ble Chief Minister approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all theatres in Tamil Nadu will now be permitted to screen five shows per day for seven days from the release date of newly released Tamil films. Furthermore, theatres will also be allowed to screen five shows per day on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays."

"The Chief Minister has also ordered that theatres across Tamil Nadu will no longer be required to obtain separate permission from the government or the licensing authority to screen five shows per day during the first seven days of a new film's release, or on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays," the statement listed.

The decision comes just days after the strong box office success of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. Chief Minister Vijay had earlier congratulated the team for its performance following the film's release on May 15.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya Trisha Starrer Registers Strong Second Weekend — Collects This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.