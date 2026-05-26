Bakrid 2026 Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE & BSE Open Or Closed On May 27?

With the confusion around the dates of Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha, many market enthusiasts are keen to know the exact date on which the Indian stock markets will remain open.

According to the NSE's official holiday list, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on May 28 to mark Bakri Id. Hence the Indian stock markets will remain open on Wednesday, May 27. Accordingly, trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will also remain open tomorrow.

Eid al-Adha, widely referred to as Bakri Id or Eid Qurban, is observed to mark Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering readiness to sacrifice his son after receiving Allah's command. The occasion is regarded as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice' in Islamic tradition. Bakri Id will be the second stock market holiday in May, excluding weekends.

It is also important to remember that the stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.

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Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The stock market holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 16 trading holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, as per the NSE. Here is the full list of upcoming market holidays this year:

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid 2026 Bank Holiday: When Will HDFC, SBI, ICICI And Other Banks Remain Shut For Eid Ul Adha?

Stock markets will remain open for a special session on Nov. 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE separately ahead of Diwali.

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Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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