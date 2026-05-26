BTS Wins 2026 'Artist Of The Year' At American Music Awards

Popular K-pop group BTS has won the prestigious Artist of the Year award at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs). The group received the honour at the award ceremony held in Las Vegas. This is the second time BTS has won the Artist of the Year award. The group first received the honour in 2021, becoming the first Asian act to win the title. They have now made history again as the first Asian act to win this title twice.

All seven members of the K-pop group, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, attended the show together. This was one of their first major public appearances after completing their military service. The group also won Song of the Summer for their track "SWIM" in the same show.

In their acceptance speech, the members thanked their fans (ARMY) for their support. RM said it was a special moment for the group after returning from military services. Other members also expressed their gratitude to their huge and loyal fandom.

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RM said, "ARMYs, we made it once again! Thank you. It's an honor to have this precious award once again after everybody's done their military service." He added, "Biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, goes to ARMYs all over the world, who stood by us for the past 13 years. Thank you so much."

Gesturing "6-7", J-Hope said, "We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to this album. Thank you for embracing ARIRANG and every single song on this album."

Jimin showed gratitude to the fans as well and said, "Thank you for passionately following us on tour and showing so much love in every city."

They made a full-group grand comeback in March 2026, after the completion of their mandatory military service in South Korea. They returned with their fifth studio album 'ARIRANG,' along with a documentary and a world tour consisting of around 82 shows across 34 cities.

Their victory at the AMAs highlights the group's massive and loyal fanbase. Despite being away as a full group for the past few years due to military service, BTS made a strong comeback and immediately won the prestigious Artist of the Year title.

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BTS is currently on their world tour and will perform two concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this week on May 27 and May 28. After these shows, they will head back to South Korea for their concerts in Busan. They will then continue their ARIRANG World Tour with the UK and European part. They are also set for a special performance at the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show in July.

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