CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Mix-Up: Board Admits Error After Viral Social Media Post

The Central Board of Secondary Education has acknowledged inconsistencies in Class 12 answer sheet assessments and announced that marks will be changed in two affected instances after a student's viral posts on X highlighted what seemed to be a huge blunder in the board's re-evaluation procedure.

"I am a CBSE Class 12 student. After receiving unexpectedly low marks in physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine," Vedant wrote in his viral post

The issue surfaced on May 23, when Vedant posted a series of updates sharing his experience after obtaining photocopies of his graded answer sheets. He claimed that the physics paper uploaded by CBSE under its new on-screen marking (OSM) system did not belong to him, leaving him, as he expressed, "shattered" by the possibility of his marks being taken from someone else's work.

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CBSE admis mistake

In response to the public outcry, CBSE acted promptly. The board's joint secretary (coordination) reached out to Vedant directly, including what was identified as his accurate physics answer book and confirming that his results would be revised.

The email sent to him said, "Please find attached your correct answer book for Physics. Your result will be updated based on the new marks of Physics shortly".

The physics blunder wasn't an isolated incident. Another issue regarding a Chemistry answer sheet surfaced on social media. In a post circulated online, the student mentioned that CBSE had replied to their email, affirming the validity of their concern.

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"CBSE replied to our email and confirmed that our concern regarding the chemistry answer sheet was valid. Thank you to everyone who helped bring attention to this. Your support meant a lot. Waiting for the next steps from CBSE now," the post stated.

According to sources, CBSE has prioritised Vedant's case after it went viral, with the board contacting the student directly. It's also reported that a specialised CBSE team is diligently overseeing complaints and issues related to board exam results shared on social media.

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