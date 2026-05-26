Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today @ 3PM: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download +2 Marks Memo Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce the Kerala Plus Two results for 2026 today, on May 26, 2026. Over 450,000 scholars who participated in the Class 12 board exams will be able to check their scores online at 3 PM.

The direct link for the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results will be made available on the official websites, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in when the results are declared. Students must input their registration number and date of birth to access and download their marks memo online.

The Kerala Class 12 board examinations took place between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: List of websites to check results

1. keralaresults.nic.in

2. dhsekerala.gov.in

3. keralapareekshabhavan.in

4. results.kite.kerala.gov.in

5. results.kerala.nic.in

6. prd.kerala.gov.in

The results will also be available on the following mobile apps: Nammude Kerala, Saphalam 2026, iExaMS-Kerala and PRD Live.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Go to the official portal of DHSE Kerala.

Step 2: On the main page, select the link labelled "DHSE Plus Two Result 2026."

Step 3: Provide the necessary information, including application ID and birth date.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: The Kerala 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save the scorecard and print it out for future reference.

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DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or navigate to the official site at DigiLocker.

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number linked to Aadhaar, or access your existing DigiLocker

account with your login details.

Step 3: Proceed to the Education Documents section and look for “Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)” or the Kerala Class 12 result document.

Step 4: Choose “DHSE Plus Two Results 2026” or “Class 12 Marksheet.”

Step 5: Input your registration number and birth date in the specified fields.

Step 6: Submit the information to retrieve the Kerala 12 Result 2026.

Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to keep the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future access.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Follow these steps to check results via SMS

Step 1: Launch the messaging app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Enter KERALA12 followed by a space and then your registration or roll number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive a text message with your Kerala +2 result scorecard.

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Kerala Plus Two Result: Minimum passing marks

To successfully pass the Kerala DHSE plus two examination, students need to achieve a minimum score. Candidates are required to obtain at least 30% marks in their examinations to be eligible for further studies.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results: Previous year total passing percentage

In the previous year, the Class 12 exam outcomes were announced on May 22. The total passing stood at 77.81 percent. The highest pass rate was recorded at 83.25 percent, with the Commerce stream following at 74.21 percent and the Arts stream at 69.16 percent.

2025: 77.81%

2024: 78.69%

2023: 82.95%

2022: 88.37%

2021: 87.94%

2020: 85.13%

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