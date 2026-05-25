AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Released @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link To Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key and the response sheet for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 today, May 25, at 11 am.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the answer key from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To get the provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates must input their registration number and hall ticket number.

Following the examination of all objections raised by candidates, APSCHE will issue the final answer key together with the AP EAMCET 2026 results.

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026: Direct Link To Download

Direct Link 1: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_ExamPapers.aspx

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026: Follow the steps below to check & download the answer key.

Step 1: Navigate to the official APSCHE website. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the segment labelled "AP EAPCET 2026" located on the main page.

Step 3: Select 'Master Question Papers with Final Preliminary Keys'.

Step 4: Click on the specific link corresponding to your exam stream (Engineering or Agriculture & Pharmacy), exam date, and session shift.

Step 5: Enter Registration Number and EAPCET Hall Ticket Number.

Step 6: Click 'Get Key Details' to download the PDF.

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Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026: Objection submission dates

Candidates dissatisfied with any answer in the provisional key can submit objections online. The objection period for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams will last until May 27, 2026, at 11 a.m. To contest a question, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 300 for each question. This fee will be refunded if the authority validates the objection.

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Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026: Exam dates

The Agricultural and Pharmaceutical stream tests took place on May 19 and May 20, 2026. In contrast, the Engineering stream assessments occurred from May 12 to May 15, 2026. An extra exam session was also carried out on May 18, 2026.

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