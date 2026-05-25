JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Released @jeeadv.ac.in: Check Objection Window, Direct Link Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key today, May 25. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access and download the answer key PDF from 10 AM onwards through the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official schedule, candidates can raise objections till May 26. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 results are expected to be announced on June 1.



To access the answer key, candidates must log in to the JEE Advanced candidate portal using their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. The answer key download links will be available via the official portals:

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Direct Links

Direct Link 1 to download Paper 1 Answer Key: JEE Advanced Paper 1

Direct Link 1 to download Paper 2 Answer Key: JEE Advanced Paper 2

JEE Advanced 2026 Schedule

Provisional Answer Key Release: Monday, May 25, 2026 at 10 AM

Monday, May 25, 2026 at 10 AM Feedback and Objection Window: From Monday, May 25, 2026 (10 AM) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (5 PM)

From Monday, May 25, 2026 (10 AM) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (5 PM) Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced 2026 Result: Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10 AM

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How to Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official JEE Advanced website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link for 'JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key PDF'.

Log in using the required credentials.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

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JEE Advanced Objection Window Opens Today

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key entries will have the opportunity to raise objections. The challenge window will remain open from May 25 to May 26, 2026, and objections must be submitted online via the candidate login portal. IIT Roorkee will review all the challenges submitted by candidates before preparing the final answer key. The final answer key will be released along with the JEE Advanced 2026 results on June 1, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

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