Rs 51 Lakh To Rs 4 Crore! Bakra Prices Soar Ahead Of Eid al-Adha, Videos Go Viral

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, livestock markets across India are witnessing a sharp surge in the prices of premium and rare goats, with some reportedly valued between Rs 51 lakh and Rs 4 crore. Videos of these high-priced “bakras” have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for their unusual features, exceptional size, and distinctive natural markings.

In several viral clips, goats are seen being presented as “special” due to natural coat patterns or special birthmarks, according to Hindustan Times.

In one widely circulated video, a goat reportedly priced at Rs 51 lakh is being showcased as a premium attraction.

In another clip, a seller from Vadodara is seen transporting a goat named “Chandh” (moon) on an autorickshaw, claiming its natural markings justify a price tag of Rs31 lakh.

Another viral video has taken social media by surprise, with a dealer claiming a record-breaking price of Rs 4 crore for a goat, citing its rare physical features and markings.

According to Gulrez Sharif Qureshi, national secretary of the All India Jamiatul Quresh (AIJQ), around 1,27,000 goats had arrived at the Deonar abattoir by Sunday, compared to nearly 1,88,000 during the same period last year, reported HT.

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He added that goats being transported from Gujarat have reduced significantly, while many animals are reportedly dying during transit due to the heatwave. As a result, goats below Rs 30,000 are no long available in many markets. In previous years, prices ranged from Rs15,000-Rs18,000.

Many of these goats are being showcased in major livestock markets, including the Deonar Bakra Mandi in Mumbai, where buyers and sellers gather ahead of the festival. The market gets large livestock supplies from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Premium breeds such as Beetal goats from Punjab and Haryana are highly valued for their size and meat quality, while Sirohi goats from Rajasthan are preferred for their sturdy build and rapid growth. From Gujarat, Ajmera and Gujri breeds remain among the most sought-after for sacrifice due to their appearance and weight, as per HT.

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