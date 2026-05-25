CBSE Portal Glitches: Experts From IIT Madras And Kanpur Roped In To Fix Snag

In a decisive move to address the ongoing technical chaos on the Central Board of Secondary Education's Post Verification and Re-evaluation portal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed technical experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to fix the persistent glitches that have left lakhs of Class 12 students struggling to access post-result services.

The minister's intervention follows multiple deadline extensions as students across the country faced server crashes, failed payment transactions, and login errors while attempting to apply for answer sheet photocopies through the official portal at pvr.cbseit.in.

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According to the ministry statement, the IIT experts have been tasked to "examine portal stability and server performance", assess "the overall IT infrastructure robustness", and "assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/user access systems/payment gateways are accurate".

The urgency of the situation is heightened by the upcoming re-evaluation window scheduled from May 26 to May 29, 2026. Any further technical failures during this critical period could impact thousands of students seeking verification of marks or re-evaluation of their Class 12 answer sheets.

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Portal Crashes Force Multiple Extensions

According to NDTV, students encountered "continuous technical glitches on the portal", including "failed payments, delayed access to scanned copies, and frequent crashes". The Indian Express reported that while the "portal working, but payment not reflecting", leaving students unable to complete their applications despite successfully accessing the system.

CBSE was compelled to extend the answer sheet photocopy application deadline from May 22 to May 23, and subsequently to May 24, as complaints mounted. Students faced "service unavailable" messages during peak hours, while others encountered error messages in the payment window, TOI reported.

CBSE has assured students that the technical issues are being addressed as a priority and urged candidates to complete their applications during the extended deadline.

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